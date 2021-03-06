Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Dollar General worth $103,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

