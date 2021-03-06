Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,446 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $46,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

