Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70.
About Dominion Lending Centres
