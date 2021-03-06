Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

