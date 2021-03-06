Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $246,182.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

