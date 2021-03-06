Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 6.18 $363.71 million $2.10 15.71 Regency Centers $1.13 billion 8.64 $239.43 million $3.89 14.83

Douglas Emmett has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 34.90% 7.53% 3.35% Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 9 3 0 2.25 Regency Centers 1 6 6 0 2.38

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $48.63, suggesting a potential downside of 15.70%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

