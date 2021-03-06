DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 140,713 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

