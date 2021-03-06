Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $160,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.