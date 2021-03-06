Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $160,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of RDY opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

