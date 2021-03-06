DragonVein 1-Day Volume Tops $1.40 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01021092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00367775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002691 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

