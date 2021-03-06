DragonVein Market Cap Reaches $6.68 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $1.40 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01021092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00367775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002691 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

