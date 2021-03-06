DREP (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $36.63 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, DREP has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $36.63 million and $32.54 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,670,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,834,579 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.