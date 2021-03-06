DREP (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $40.54 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $61.50 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.06 or 0.00751493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042750 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,985,617 coins and its circulating supply is 3,976,149,916 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

