Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.06. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

