DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,421.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006515 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

