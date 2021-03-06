DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,421.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00020354 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013341 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006515 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007508 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
DubaiCoin Profile
Buying and Selling DubaiCoin
