Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00462992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00068665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00077700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463490 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

