Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:DUC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,278. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 397,020 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,087,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,258,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $484,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

