Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.8 days.
Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Dufry has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $73.57.
About Dufry
