Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

DPMLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Dundee Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

