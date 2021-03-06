Dusk Network Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $92.22 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00764325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043834 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

