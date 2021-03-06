DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE KSM remained flat at $$11.67 on Friday. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,415. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
