DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE KSM remained flat at $$11.67 on Friday. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,415. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.