DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

NYSE:DXC opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

