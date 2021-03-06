Dynamic 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,038.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $13,038.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.82 or 0.03330221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.00373303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.27 or 0.01024871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00413989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00367259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00250358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023293 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,316,060 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars.

