Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $157,650.07 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $157,650.07 and approximately $64,228.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 92.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00067379 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002259 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,394 coins and its circulating supply is 371,557 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

