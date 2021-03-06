Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 3,688,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Truist boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock worth $440,757,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

