Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

DYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

