Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $169,986. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

DX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

