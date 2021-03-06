East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,374 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

