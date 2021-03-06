East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

