Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Eaton Vance worth $80,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eaton Vance by 355.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

