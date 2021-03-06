Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 111,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 224,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,594 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

