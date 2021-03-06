Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 428,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,746. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after buying an additional 624,440 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 50,180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

