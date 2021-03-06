Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE EVF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,512. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.