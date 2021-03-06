Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE EVF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,512. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
