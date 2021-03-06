Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,442. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.