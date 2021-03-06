Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 734,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

