eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.76 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.