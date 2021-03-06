eBoost (EBST) One Day Volume Tops $8,712.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $8,712.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 115.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00372760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

