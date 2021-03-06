eBoost Price Hits $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 210.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 139.7% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $21,659.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.80 or 0.00376293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

