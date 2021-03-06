EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 0.4% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $985,035.89 and approximately $86,122.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00763882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043556 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

