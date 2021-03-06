Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

