Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $679,799.14

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $679,799.14 and $19,390.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

