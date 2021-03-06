Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $110.24 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00755965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,065,331,990 coins and its circulating supply is 5,464,845,777 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

