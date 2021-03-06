Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $106.00 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,067,226,853 coins and its circulating supply is 5,465,812,835 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.