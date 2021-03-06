Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

