Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Up 50.8% in February

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the January 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

EW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. 2,771,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,208. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

