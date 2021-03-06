Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Cap Hits $27.30 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Elamachain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

