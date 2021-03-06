Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $15,657.73 and $146.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00227584 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.