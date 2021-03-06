Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.