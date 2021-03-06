Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

EMA opened at C$51.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.80. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

