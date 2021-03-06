Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 654.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 346.8% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $589,044.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 273.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

