Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMLAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. Empire has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.